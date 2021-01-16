Denmark supports school and industry partnership in Yangon

The University of Yangon is planning to establish a Centre for Research and Innovation (CRI) under the Myanmar Ministry of Education’s Schools and Industry Partnership (SIP).

According to the Danish embassy in Myanmar, Denmark provides financial assistance to the Schools and Industry Partnership and believes that establishing CRIs at universities is a great asset for advancing human capital and contributing to the growth of businesses for the economic development of Myanmar.

The Key activities of the CRI include the assessment of competencies and skills needed by industries and the implementation of innovative education programs and 21st Century skills training courses based on the needs identified. Moreover, CRI will collaborate with industries and the private sector to develop internship programs for students and to promote employment opportunities.