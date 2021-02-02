Denmark assisted University of Yangon to finalized Water Resource Management studies to enhance sustainable development



The Department of Environment and Water Studies, a new department of the University of Yangon, has finalised the curriculum for its undergraduate programme for water studies.

With support from Denmark, the curriculum was developed based on an assessment of the current challenges that Myanmar is facing in managing water resources for sustainability.

We expect that the new programme will have a positive impact on the immense endowment of Myanmar’s water resources which plays a large role in promoting sustainable and equitable development.

The Danish embassy added photos taken in early 2020.