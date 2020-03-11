Denmark to help reforestation efforts in Myanmar

The Danish government has agreed to help fund a reforestation programme established by the Burmese government, according to Myanmar Times.

The programme was founded in 2018 and will run until 2023. The aim with the programme is to replant and maintain mangrove forest along Myanmar’s coast to migrate the effects of climate change in Myanmar. The reforestation programme focuses on degraded mangrove forests in the cities of Myebon and Rambre in Rakhine and in the Myeik archipelago and the town Kyunsu in Tanintharyi, according to the Forest Department of the Burmese government.

The Danish government will help provide financial resources to protect and replant mangrove forest, which are natural habitats for many marine animals.

Source: Myanmar Times