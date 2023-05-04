Denmark / International relations / Philippines

Denmark urges Philippines to implement policies for talents in wind energy sector

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The Danish Ambassador to the Philippines Franz-Michael Mellbin has urged the Philippines’s Department of Energy (DOE) to implement policies that will ensure the availability of Filipino talents in the wind energy sector, reported the Philippine News Agency.

With the Filipinos’ English proficiency and being a highly globalized workforce, Mellbin’s statement given earlier this week said that the Philippines could become a regional training hub.

More Danish and other foreign companies have been interested to invest in the Asian country’s clean energy department.

Therefore developing necessary policies to create more skilled workers for the industry will benefit both parties.

Source: https://www.pna.gov.ph/articles/1200577

Related posts:

The Danish Vestas customised wind project in tidal zone Vietnam Right partners will grant Philippines success in renewable energy Danish Ambassador meets with Philippines departments to strengthen their relations Denmark supports Philippines in complying with European Maritime standards

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *