Denmark urges Philippines to implement policies for talents in wind energy sector

The Danish Ambassador to the Philippines Franz-Michael Mellbin has urged the Philippines’s Department of Energy (DOE) to implement policies that will ensure the availability of Filipino talents in the wind energy sector, reported the Philippine News Agency.

With the Filipinos’ English proficiency and being a highly globalized workforce, Mellbin’s statement given earlier this week said that the Philippines could become a regional training hub.

More Danish and other foreign companies have been interested to invest in the Asian country’s clean energy department.

Therefore developing necessary policies to create more skilled workers for the industry will benefit both parties.

