Currency effects influences Norway seafood exports to grow 14 per cent in April

The Norwegian Seafood Council announced on Thursday, 4 May 2023 that Norway’s seafood exports increased in April due to a currency effect.

The country exported NOK 12.9 billion worth of seafood. Its increase is worth NOK 1.6 billion, or 14 per cent, compared to the same month last year.

“For Norway as a seafood nation, it is positive that the value of export products continues to increase, but the growth in April is solely due to a currency effect,” said Christian Chramer, CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council.

He said when “Measured in euros, the export value fell by more than 5 per cent and in dollars by 3.7 per cent. The weak Norwegian krone that is driving the value up.”

According to the council’s press release, the largest markets for Norwegian seafood exports last month were Denmark, Poland, and the USA.

Source: https://www.mynewsdesk.com/seafood/pressreleases/currency-effects-resulted-in-value-growth-for-seafood-exports-in-april-3250417