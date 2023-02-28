Denmark to boost cooperations with Philippines in energy, sustainability, and food security

Denmark’s Ambassador designated to the Philippines, Franz-Michael Mellbin, along with the Trade Council paid a courtesy visit to Quezon City Government in Quezon City, the Philippines on Monday, 27 February 2023.

Ambassador Mellbin met with Quezon’s Mayor, Ma. Josefina “Joy” and they discussed potential cooperation, especially in the areas of energy, sustainability, and food security, according to the Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines’ Facebook page.

As Quezon City has climate change solutions and environmentally-friendly practices for the green future high on its agenda, the city government has launched programs such as the improvement of bike lanes and infrastructure for sustainable transport, promotion of urban farming, and increasing energy efficiency in buildings, and more, shared Mayor Joy.

The embassy also writes that Denmark is looking forward to closely cooperating with Quezon City and “see more cities (of the Philippines) taking an active role in leading the green transition.”

