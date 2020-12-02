Don’t miss the Danish Christmas Bazaar on Sunday

The Danish Christmas Bazaar takes place this Sunday 6 December from 11.00 to 18.00 at Gaysorn Tower floor 19 in Bangkok.

The event is well on track to be at least as popular as in 2019. On its FaceBook page, 1.200 people have expressed an interest in the event and 270 people have indicated their intention to go there.

The Danish Bazaar is a magical day celebrating Danish Christmas spirit “hygge”: delicious food, snacks and drinks, children’s Santa Lucia parade, raffle, fun activities for kids, and a great chance to do your Christmas shopping.

See you!