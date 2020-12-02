10 December is new date for “Joint Business Luncheon Webinar” in Hong Kong

The Honourable Mrs Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor, the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, will deliver her Policy Address to the Legislative Council on Thursday 10th December 2020 at 4pm-5:30pm.

Every year, the Hong Kong business community hosts a luncheon for over 1000 executives to hear the Chief Executive elaborate on the Policy Address. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, this is not possible this year. However, Mrs Lam has accepted the invitation to speak to the Hong Kong business community via Zoom on 10 December 2020.

Attendees will be able to hear Mrs Lam explain the priorities of her latest Policy Address, and learn more about her initiatives to support the economy and people’s livelihoods during this challenging time.

There is no attendance fee for FinnCham members. Register here