ECMOHO collaborates with Royal Danish Consulate General to Strengthen Danish Exports among Chinese Consumers



ECMOHO Limited a leading integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market in China, today announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (“MoU”) with Royal Danish Consulate General in Shanghai to introduce high-quality Danish products to Chinese consumers, according to their statement on 19 April 2021.

The cooperation aims to broaden ECMOHO’s partnership with Royal Danish Consulate General and is a crucial milestone for online commerce between China and Denmark. Under the MoU, the parties will explore different collaboration opportunities, including that ECMOHO will provide support for Danish companies to enter the Chinese consumer market through its various e-commerce channels, while the Royal Danish Consulate General will assist local companies to understand and optimize business in the vast Chinese consumer market by leveraging integrated services related to healthcare products and consumer-centric solutions offered by ECMOHO and platform service offered by JD Health.

CEO, Zoe Wang, said “We are confident that we will enable Chinese consumers to benefit from the premium and organic products that Danish companies can offer. China is a very promising, but also a challenging market for many Danish companies. With the development of CRM and consumer insights driven by big data, we help our partners better understand Chinese consumers and engage with them more effectively through precise targeting and positioning insights.”

The Consul General of Royal Danish Consulate General, Jakob Linulf, said, “We expect greater trade opportunities for Danish companies. The Danish pavilion plans to launch more than 30 brands selling high-quality and healthcare related products.”

