Embassy of Sweden, UNDP Vietnam host ‘The Responsible Business Week’

To Celebrate the Earth Day 2021 on 22 April, UNDP Vietnam and Sweden embassy are hosting the Responsible Business Week from 19-25 April.

The Swedish embassy says, the week aims at raising awareness about responsible business under theme ‘ResponsibleBusiness for People, Planet, and Prosperity.’ For more information about the week, please see here

Join us to raise awareness on Responsible Business for a better future for the Planet and for all of us

+Change your avatar using our frame here or download the frames here; and/or

+Tell your responsible business story, any story that inspires you, or any responsible business-related content; and

+Share our responsible business content during this week; and

+Use hashtags #RespBizVN21 #KinhdoanhTrachnhiem #BuildFowardBetter

Responsible Business Week is an initiative within the project Advancing Responsible Business in Vietnam by UNDP Viet Nam, in partnership with the Government of Sweden.

