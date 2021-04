On 19 April 2021, H.E. Mr. Jon Åström Gröndahl presented to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua the Letters of Credence accrediting him as an Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Sweden to Thailand at Ambara Villa, Dusit Palace.

The Finnish Ambassador H.E. Jyri Järviaho as well represented the Letter of Credence to His Majesty on the same day.

VDO courtesy of สำนักข่าวไทย

Photo courtesy: CH7, Matichon