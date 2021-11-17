Employees at Swedish schools used embezzled money on the adult industry in Thailand

Earlier this month, two people connected to the now-closed three Swedish schools (Römosseskolorna) in Gothenburg, were accused of having embezzled SEK 13 million of the school’s money.

Now a review by local newspaper GT shows that parts of the embezzled millions have, amongst other things, gone to sex clubs and “adult hotels” in Thailand, media Aftonbladet writes.

The main accused in the case has stated that the money went to an aid organization and a political party in Somalia but according to GT, large sums have been spent on financing expensive trips abroad, with hotels and subsistence for one of the accused.

The trips have been to Malaysia, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Great Britain, and Kenya.

During questioning, the man stated that the purpose of the trips was to make contacts with entrepreneurs who would help with charity projects in Somalia. But bank statements from one of the companies the suspect has at his disposal show that some of the money has gone to purchases at sex clubs and accommodation at “adult hotels” in Thailand.

The man has also stayed in exclusive hotels in other countries, VG writes.

At the end of October, the Swedish Schools Inspectorate withdrew the permit for the three Römosses schools in Gothenburg. The decision was based, among other things, on the management’s inability to keep track of the finances, which led to millions being able to disappear.