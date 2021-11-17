Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi attended signing ceremony of the WWF Plastic Smart City Project in Hue

On 11 November, Mr. Jan Wilhelm Grythe, Deputy Head of Mission at the Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi attended virtually the signing ceremony of the WWF Plastic Smart City Project in Hue, the Embassy reports.

The project is funded by the TV-aksjonen (TVA) run by the Norwegian Public Broadcaster (NRK) which collected more than USD 26 million in donations from the Norwegian people to stop the littering of the world’s oceans in four Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Jan Wilhelm Grythe said: “Norway is very pleased to collaborate with WWF-Viet Nam in implementing another project from the funding of TVA to promote local solutions to plastic leakage in Hue City, Thua Thien Hue Province”.

The project, which has total funding of USD 5 mill over 4 years 2021-2024, aims to reduce at least 30% of plastic waste leaked to the environment in Tam Giang- Cau Hai lagoon and adjunctive coastal area in Hue by 2024. “This is truly a good example of people to people aid,” Mr. Jan Wilhelm Grythe said.