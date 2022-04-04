EU Team visited Cambidoa’s Kampot province

From 23 to 25 March, Team Europe Political Counselors from the Embassies of Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Czechia, France, and Germany, together with EU’s Deputy Head of Delegation, Mr. Tihamér Czika, visited Kampot province in Cambodia.

The European Union in Cambodia shares that the EU team’s goal of the visit was to learn more about sub-national administration at work and the preparation for the commune elections at the provincial level.

The team was received by the Deputy Governor of Kampot, H.E. Chan Tha, and met with the local commune and provincial leaders of several political parties (CPP, FUCINPEC, CP, GDP, and CRP), as well as local representatives of various human rights NGOs and CSOs.

The visit also included visits to development projects on gender, education, rural development, and economic integration, funded by the members of Team Europe.