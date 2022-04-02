Geely starts test runs of e-methanol vehicles in Denmark

The Chinese company Geely started test runs of green e-methanol vehicles earlier this week at the port of Aalborg in Denmark, media Xinhua writes.

E-methanol is a sustainable, carbon-neutral, and renewable fuel and Denmark aims at promoting this green type of fuel as it provides a solution for storing excess renewable power and stabilizing the country’s power grid.

Taking part in the test run of two sedans and a heavy truck that run on e-methanol produced by Power to X (PtX) solution, was Denmark’s Minister for Transport Trine Bramsen.

She called for more support for these technologies and said to Xinhua, “This is not about one single country, it is about the future of the whole world. So I think it’s important that we have strong cooperation and share knowledge in this field. This is not about ourselves, it’s about our children and our grandchildren.”

Speaking on the matter, Geely said that the company and Denmark with this collaboration aim at promoting green e-methanol and green mobility in Europe.

Aalborg port plans to invest DKK 2 billion in green transportation, according to Chairman Lasse Frimand Jensen and the government of Denmark has also announced a board agreement on Power-to-X energy production that includes a government tender of DKK 1.25 billion.

Denmark has already established a strong infrastructure for the production, storage, and transport of methanol fuel.