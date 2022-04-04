Are you the Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok’s new Senior Consular Officer?

The Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok is currently looking for a Senior Consular Officer.

About the position, the Embassy writes:

The Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok is seeking to recruit a positive, dynamic, multi-skilled person with a strong customer service focus, good communication skills, and attention to detail.

Candidates must demonstrate a high level of integrity, self-motivation, and initiative. If you enjoy helping people and want to ensure that Danish citizens have a positive experience in their interaction with the Danish Foreign Service, you now have the chance to become part of our high-performing team at the Embassy in Bangkok.

In the position, you will be at the frontline in the Consular Department, and you will face many challenging tasks and a wide range of different customers. You will become part of a team where your ability to keep your composure under pressure is a necessity, as well as your willingness to assume routine tasks.

Read more about the position and apply here