Everything about fixed and non-fixed VoIP that you must know

VoIP or Voice over Internet Protocol needs no introduction. Owing to its peerless benefits and user-friendliness, it has become the spine of every successful business. All those brick and mortar businesses that don’t want to compromise on the customer service quality and offer less than what is permissible customer service at the name of low-operation cost are embracing the business VoIP phone system.

Though this cut the cord technology has already gained much attention, there are still some aspects that are hidden and need to be pulled out in the limelight. One such aspect is the difference between fixed and non-fixed VoIP. Most of the people are not familiar with these two categories of internet calling or cloud telephony. Today, we will unfold a lot of stuff about these two categories and will help you find out which is the right choice in your case.

Before anything else, let’s understand how VoIP works and why it is so special.

VoIP is a group of technologies that ditches the regular over-the-copper-wire voice signal transmission process and uses an internet connection for the job. Depending upon the process used, it can either replace your existing PSTN-based telephony completely or can join hands with it and empower your existing telephony system.

There are various processes to bring VoIP online phone numbers to your service. For example, you can either use an IP phone or an Analogue Terminal Adapter (ATA) to communicate over the internet. Both these options require a specific kind of hardware/software deployment at your workplace and can make your existing telephony system internet compatible.

In the wake of technology, VoIP has got a whole new makeover. Now, we have cloud telephony. With cloud telephony, the whole configuration and setup sit on the cloud. All you need to do is to pay for the subscription, and you are good to go. It is often known as virtual PBX as well. As cloud telephony is that VoIP phone service, which offers the maximum benefits, it has garnered much of name and fame.

Now, let’s try to figure out how fixed and non-fixed VoIP is different or similar to each other.

Fixed VoIP – Meaning and Functionality

Fixed VoIP is a type of regulated VoIP that’s associated with your physical office/residential address. You can’t obtain it from someone outside the particular location/area. It can be a great alternative to your existing landline phone and also offers you comprehensive calling at a much affordable price.

Though Fixed VoIP numbers are associated with the owner’s address/location, they are portable and can follow you anywhere unless you remain within the already decided geographical boundaries. If you move, just contact your VoIP service provider, and they will take care of it. As they are highly regulated VoIP service types, you have to pay a certain tax amount even if you are getting the free calling facility.

You must pick it for your business if you wish to have a dedicated business phone number and keep all the contacts tied together. As fixed VoIP users will use their own wiring, it is considered a safer VoIP service.

Where it gains an extra edge?

Depending upon your service provider, you can access emergency service calls say 911 with this VoIP type. Also, each number has a particular address. State phone directories also have details about the same. So, anyone can easily look-up for them and grab the deals of the owner/user.

Where it lacks?

If you are targeting global markets, then it may hinder your operations as international calling with fixed VoIP service is both pocket-heavy and cumbersome. Some of the fixed VoIP numbers can’t operate as soon as they move beyond their coverage areas.

Non-fixed VoIP – Meaning and Functionality

Unlike fixed VoIP, non-fixed VoIP isn’t attached to any of the geographical location/physical addresses. Accessible from anywhere, these are basically free-floating accounts. You can use these for business and residential purposes with the same ease – or, as landline replacements. Rather they can be used as additional telephony assistance or a disposal phone line.

Where it gains an extra edge?

It comes with an easy plug-and-play process and doesn’t consume much of time. Also, you can easily operate them over an internet connection and use it while you move out of your key region. International calling is cheap and easy, with a non-fixed VoIP number. They are quite flexible and can roam along with you.

Where it lacks?

It is less trustworthy as the number will not be associated with any particular address. You can’t lookout for this type of VoIP phone number in any of the directories.

The Final Word

VoIP phone number is the ideal way to cut down the calling expenses and get the best-in-class calling features that were beyond imagination with traditional VoIP. Its two types: fixed and non-fixed VoIP, further make things easier for you. Make the right choice out of these two and relish over empowered business communication.