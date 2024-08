Dr. Pojanath Bhatanacharoen is stepping down as Executive Director of SweCham September 27 after nearly six years in the position.

“My time at SweCham has been a remarkable journey filled with growth, learning, and the privilege of connecting with so many extraordinary people. Promoting the Sweden brand has been an honour, and I am immensely proud of all that we have achieved together,” she says of her time as Executive Director.

SweCham will now begin the search of its new Executive Director.