Thai berry-pickers finally get justice: Trafficking trial has begun

The trial of Jukka Kristo, former CEO of Polarica, and Thai business partner Kalyakorn Phongpit has begun in Finland. The prosecutors are seeking a minimum five-year prison term for both. The two defendants are charged with 77 counts of aggravated human trafficking for allegedly subjecting Thai berry pickers to forced labor and degrading conditions in 2022.

The workers faced poor housing, meals that consisted of boiled chicken legs, salmon heads and raw live. Their passports and flight tickets were confiscated, creating a climate of fear and debt.

Prosecutors are also seeking the forfeiture of nearly one million euros from the defendants.

In a related case, Finnish official Olli Sorainen is set to go on trial. His trial will be focussing on him accepting bribes and neglecting his duties regarding worker complaints. He did not intervene even though he allegedly was aware of the complaints as early as the beginning of 2020.

It is not only in Finland that bribes seems to have happened in relation to this case. In Thailand, investigations continue into corruption allegations involving high-ranking officials and former ministers over the recruitment process. They are accused of demanding 36 million baht from a job broker in exchange for approving the sending of Thai workers to Finland.

The Thai government halted worker travel to Finland but recently agreed to send 900 workers this year, with Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn planning a visit to ensure their safety and fair treatment.

Source: Bangkok Post