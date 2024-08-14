Registration for confirmation now open

The Danish Church in Hong Kong is now open for registration for confirmation preparation in Hong Kong and online.

As in recent years, Danish residents in neighboring Asian countries will be able to participate in online classes with the minimum of two participants. The classes are held every Thursday on zoom and the students are expected to do some homework as well.

In Hong Kong the classes will be held every Sunday.

The classes will be in Danish, and the child should be able to understand Danish, however pastor Rebecca Holm will do her best to help with the language.

The confirmation itself will be in Hong Kong at the Danish Church or in Denmark at the Danish Folkekirke.