Embassy of Finland in Yangon suggested Finns to register during Covid-19

The Embassy of Finland in Yangon suggests Finnish travelers / expats to stay connected in case of emergency/crisis.

The embassy published an announcement that said:

“Reminder to Finns staying or traveling in Myanmar: Always file a travel notification at www.matkustusilmoitus.fi

You can create a username in your travel notification system so you can edit your own notifications. If you give information permission in the ad, the embassy can send information material and invitations outside the actual crisis situations.”