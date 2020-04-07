Swedish carmaker Polestar starts production of latest model

Despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis, production of the latest model – Polestar 2 – of the Swedish car brand Polestar has begun in China, with deliveries anticipated to take place from summer 2020.

Last year, Polestar opened a new research and development (R&D) centre in Coventry in May 2019.

Their aim of the new facility was to enable Polestar to increase its own R&D capabilities and strengthen the fast-growing brand’s ability to engineer future electric performance vehicles.

Polestar has strong links with Swedish car maker Volvo and is jointly owned by Volvo Cars and its partner company Geely.

The London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) is also owned by Geely and the Ansty Park factory was built to produce the company’s TX all-electric taxi.

Polestar said one of the reasons Coventry was chosen for the R&D centre was that “It is located in one of the world’s most prominent automotive engineering environments”.

Polestar launched in 2017 with the Polestar 1.

This was a low-volume electric performance hybrid GT delivering 600bhp and an electric-only range of 150km – the longest of any hybrid car in the world.



In 2019, the Polestar 2 was revealed as the company’s first all-electric, higher volume premium car designed to compete with the Tesla Model 3.

Polestar 3 will join the portfolio as a fully electric performance SUV.