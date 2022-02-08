Finland hockey coach says China ‘won’t respect’ isolating player’s human rights

Finland’s hockey team’s coach Jukka Jalonen is accusing China of not respecting the hockey team’s captain Marko Anttila’s human rights after he tested positive upon arrival in the country and was placed in quarantine.

IS writes that the LIONS team captain Marko Anttila tested negative in Finland before departing to China but tested positive upon arrival in Beijing on 18 January and was, therefore, by request of the Chinese authorities, transported by ambulance to the isolation facilities.

In Beijing, the threshold is lower than in Finland for a test to be considered positive and Marko Anttila was placed in solitary confinement in a quarantine hotel which, according to Coach Jukka Jalonen, is rather a prison.

Anttila is symptom-free but has a bit of virus remaining in his body. He is therefore not allowed to participate in training or matches until he tests negative twice in a row.

“It’s sad on his behalf, but other countries also have similar cases. It could have affected anyone. If the Chinese authorities do not take action soon, we must consider other methods,” Jukka Jalonen says.

Coach Jalonen is not happy about Anttila’s situation and China’s extremely strict corona interpretations during the Olympics.

“This is a matter of a bit of repression of human rights. A top athlete who is healthy is not allowed to participate in the Olympics,” Jalonen says.

“We know that he’s fully healthy and ready to go and that’s why we think that China, for some reason, won’t respect his human rights and that’s not a great situation.”

The Olympic team’s chief physician Maarit Valtonen believes that the rule is more to protect China’s image than the athletes.

“It seems that there are cultural and political reasons rather than medical reasons behind this,” he says.