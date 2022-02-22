Norway tallied the most gold medals at Beijing Winter Olympics

With 16 gold medal wins, Norway has tallied the most gold medals at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

CNN Philippines writes that Norway has not only tallied the most gold medals but also the highest number of Olympic medals this year with a total of 37.

Speaking on the matter, Simon Gleave, head of sports analysis at data provider Nielsen Gracenote said, “Norway finished at the top of the Beijing Winter Olympics medal table, just as the Norway team did four years ago at Pyeongchang 2018.”

“The Norwegian team won two fewer medals than their Olympic record total of 39 achieved in 2018 but broke the Olympic gold medal record by winning 16. Norway won medals in nine of the 15 sports at Beijing 2022,” Simon Gleave added.

The Nordic country’s gold medal win represents the most ever won at a single Winter Games and cements Norway’s dominance in winter sports.