Visit Aritco Thailand – Home Lift from Sweden at Thailand Friendly Design Expo 2022

The Swedish-founded producer of home lifts, Aritco will be showcasing a selection of products at the ‘Thailand Friendly Design Expo 2022’ which will run between 10 and 13 February 2022 at Hall 101, Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Center, Bangna.

The Expo aims to promote and improve the quality of life for all people, especially, the elderly, people with disabilities, rehabilitation patients, pregnant women, children, and wheelchair users, the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce writes.

‘All Friendly Designed’ products, innovation, technology, and services will be shown at this event, including accessible cars, health and wellness tourism packages, friendly design sanitary ware, housing for all, and wheelchairs at special prices.

Moreover, many activities are focussing on Friendly Design, supporting the aging society, and promoting equal rights for people with disabilities from related organizations, such as the Department of Promotion and Development of the Quality of Life of Persons with Disabilities, Office of the Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth), and the Ministry of Health.

Visit Aritco Thailand – Home Lift from Sweden booth at C41 – C44, F, Innovation and Technology Zone.