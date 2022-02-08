Wellington College Bangkok thrills visitors with their exceptional Open Morning



The best of Bangkok’s new breed of schools, Wellington College International School Bangkok, held a highly successful Open Morning on Saturday 22nd January. Despite the very ‘British’ weather (it poured with rain throughout), spirits were high, and the school was incredibly welcoming to the crowds of enthusiastic parents and children visiting for the first time.

Bangkok benefits from many successful British international schools which can help your children to achieve outstanding academic success as well as access to top universities across the world. They attract excellent teachers and provide great support. Wellington is a leader in this field, of course, and – on the evidence of this event – there is so much more besides.

Around 300 people endured the rain on Saturday and were rewarded with carefully distanced individual tours of a beautiful school campus. Wellington students led many of these tours themselves, demonstrating great maturity, alongside the inclusive, independent and intellectual strengths for which Wellingtonians are known across the world.

For a school which is steeped in tradition – it was founded by Queen Victoria herself – Wellington is an amazingly 21st-century place. Visitors were greatly impressed by the details: dynamic Junior Learning Studios linking classrooms and allowing for flexible environments for teaching and learning; spacious Senior Reading Rooms creating the perfect environment for study, collaboration and community.

The whole campus is quite breath-taking. Outdoors, there are quiet, natural spaces, such as the wonderful Lagoon, for reflection and relaxation amongst the abundance of busy school life. The Aquatics Centre is exceptionally well appointed with both an Olympic-sized pool along with training and nursery pools to support swimming every week of the year for all students, in addition to fostering competitive success with the Wellington Swimming Teams.

Indoors, the Senior School is centred around a beautiful cylindrical Atrium which has been innovatively designed to accommodate the library and individual study areas. And the theatre which hosted a presentation from the Master Chris Nicholls, is a wonderful platform upon which students can gain experience and confidence in all aspects of creative performance.

Wellington College is only 20 minutes by car from Central World yet feels like an age away from the cramped city schools many parents feel they must send their children to. With a world-class offering that Wellington offers, and valuable Governors’ Scholarships available for truly gifted academics, musicians, swimmers, and golfers, this really is the high-end school of choice for those in the know.

For more information please contact:

Wellington College International School Bangkok

18 Krungthep Kreetha Road, Saphan Sung, Bangkok 10250

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.wellingtoncollege.ac.th

Tel: +66 2 087 8888