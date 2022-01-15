The Swedish Government will not be represented at Beijing Winter Olympics due to covid-19

Sweden will not send any government representatives to the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 due to covid-19, Minister of Sports Anders Ygeman recently said.

According to the Minister, it is not a political boycott. “I have talked with the Swedish Olympic Committee (SOK) and informed them that I will not participate in the Olympics in Beijing. In the same way that the Swedish government did not participate in the Olympics in Tokyo,” the Minister said.

“It is not a diplomatic boycott. We present the criticism we have of China, which is well known, through the diplomatic and political channels we have,” the Minister noted.

Sweden’s Minister of Culture Anette Trettebergstuen announced in December that she will be traveling to the Paralympics in March and that another minister will represent Norway during the Olympics. It is not known if this has changed since the recent outbreak of covid-19.

Japan, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Canada have already announced a diplomatic boycott of the Games and will not send official representatives to China.

Source: Nettavisen