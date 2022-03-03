Finland offers free 90 days relocation package for Hong Kong professionals on green technology

The regional government of Southeastern Finland offers Hongkonger and Japanese professionals, investors, and entrepreneurs on green technology the opportunity to live and work for 90 days in the happiest country in the world, by the Lake Saimaa.

The 3 Months (or More) by the Lake Saimaa in Finland program is aimed at countries in Asia whose citizens do not need a visa to Finland. These countries are Japan and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China since the HKSAR passport holders have visa-free travel to Europe’s Schengen Area.

Such individuals may stay in Finland for 90 days for 180 days.

The applicant can be a Japanese / Hong Kong researcher or a student who will do his/her own research or joint research at LUT University for three months in the co-working space and entrepreneurial society of LUT University.

The entire family is welcome to Southeast Finland, too. Parents are able to work remotely from Finland, and the kids have access to quality English-language schools or kindergarten. Finnish schools are at the forefront of the Pisa Education Survey. The area offers various sports, nature, and cultural activities for the whole family.

Entrepreneur or investor gets to network with local GreenTech companies and professionals, and find new business opportunities.

