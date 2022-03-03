The European Chamber of Commerce Malaysia and other European Chambers in Asia invite you to their upcoming event titled ‘EV adoption – Best way forward in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam’ on 9 March.

More about the event, EuroCham writes:

Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam though ahead of the rest of the ASEAN in many ways, still lag in EV adoption. The major reasons are the high price of the vehicles and a lack of EV charging stations in the countries. This webinar will expose the views of experts who know to impart about the benefits of EV adoptions even given its flaws. Ultimately, it will be the leading energy and automobile companies that will have to guide their countries into the new era of green vehicles. The Webinar will focus on how the respective companies can increase their involvement and fast-track the adoption of EVs.

The governments have already begun to take initiative in the development process. Recently, the Philippines has adopted a low carbon, energy-efficient electric or E-vehicle technology in “low carbon cities” under a Global Environment Facility (GEF)-7 project to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and reduce air pollution.

Because mobile transportation contributes significantly to GHG emissions and air pollution, the government is pursuing the “Accelerating Adoption and Scale-up of Electric Mobility for Low-Carbon City Development” initiative. It is funded by Global Environment Facility (GEF) with a $4.28 million grant with a counterpart from the Philippine government of $46.725 million. In Singapore as well, the government has expressed its ambition to phase out internal combustion engine (ICE) cars by 2040.

They have already nearly tripled its original target of setting up 28,000 charging points to 60,000 by 2030. Indonesia’s Minister of Industry, Airlangga Hartanto, expects that by the year 2025, the total sales of EV accounts for at least 20 percent of total domestic vehicle sales. The government is committed to subsidizing the consumers of EVs in order to attract the usage of EVs among the Indonesian people. With all these initiatives on the line already, the 3 countries are ready for the incoming wave of EVs to sweep their nations and just require the support of industry leaders.

