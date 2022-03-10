Finnair cancels flights to Hong Kong until end of April

Due to the closure of Russian airspace, Finnair is making changes to its flights to Asian destinations and Russia which, amongst other changes, includes the cancellation of flights to Hong Kong until the end of April.

In a recent release, Finnair says that the airline will continue their flights to Tokyo starting 9 March, Shanghai starting 10 March and Seoul starting 12 March avoiding the Russian airspace.

Finnair will also continue flights to Bangkok, Phuket, Delhi, and Singapore using a longer route going around Russia.

Meanwhile, the airline says that they have canceled all flights to Russia until 28 May 2022. Also, Seoul flights AY41/42 on 9/10 March and 11/12 March are canceled. In addition, flights to Osaka and Hongkong will be canceled until 30 April 2022.

Finnair states that safety is always their first priority. “We are following the situation closely and will update any new information on this page. We are very sorry for any inconvenience the changes may cause you,” the company states.

In regards to flights to Tokyo, Shanghai, and Seoul, Finnair states:

As of 9 March 2022, we fly to Tokyo Narita four times a week out of Helsinki. The flight time is approximately 13 hours, and the flights connect smoothly to our European network.

We continue flying from Helsinki to Shanghai once a week starting 10 March 2022 and to Seoul three times a week as of 12 March. Both routes go around the Russian airspace from the south. The flight time is 12-14 hours, depending on the direction. Read more about our flight routes to Asia from Bluewings magazine.

It is important to know that on Tokyo and Seoul flights we have fewer seats than normally for customers due to loading reasons. This means we are forced to cancel some bookings. We do our best to re-route you to other flights, but unfortunately, the availability is currently limited.

You can check the schedules through the booking engine on our website or Finnair App.

We have our normal meal service on these flights, and due to the longer travel time, we recommend you also take some snacks with you.

In regards to flights to Bangkok, Phuket, Singapore, and Delhi, Finnair states:

We continue flying from Helsinki to Bangkok, Phuket, Singapore, and Delhi and from Stockholm Arlanda to Phuket. As we avoid using the Russian airspace, your travel time is some hours longer depending on the route and for example the weather conditions.

We are changing the flight schedule for our Bangkok flights to allow for smoother connections to our European network. This change is valid until 30 April 2022. You can check the schedules here or in Finnair App. Read more about our flight routes to Asia from Bluewings magazine.

We have our normal meal service on these flights, and due to the longer travel time, we recommend you also take some snacks with you.

