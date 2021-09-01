Finland promotes gender equality with “Dream it, Be it!” competition for girls in Thailand

The Embassy of Finland in Bangkok invites all the girls in Thailand between the ages of 15 to 18 years old to participate in Dream it, Be it! –video competition. The prize of the competition is a 6-days long study camp in beautiful Finland, famous for its world-class education system and the cleanest nature in the world.

More about the “Dream it, Be it!” competition:

Finland is one of the world’s leading countries in fostering gender equality. Gender equality is a social innovation that has generated social renewal and prosperity, as the contribution of both women and men has been accessible. The rights of girls and women are also key areas in the Finnish development policy and our campaign pledge for the UN Human Rights Council membership for the term 2022-2024.

We are committed to creating a world, where all women can pursue and make their dreams come true without barriers. This is why we want to inspire all girls to tell us about their dream jobs – if you can dream it, you can be it!

The Study camp in Finland is organized in cooperation with Educamp and Finnair and during the camp, you will meet other girls your age from around the world, engage in fun learning experiences and explore the stunning Finnish nature and attractions – get ready for a Finnish adventure!

How would your future look like in your dream job, if anything would be possible? Be creative and inspiring! Record a video and follow the instructions below and you will be competing for the grand prize – 6 days long education camp in Finland! The competition is open for Thai girls aged 15 to 18 (if you turn 15 during 2021, you can participate!).

Send us your video in English by 14th September to [email protected]

More information can also be found at the Embassy of Finland here