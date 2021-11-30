Finland / General news / Hong Kong

Finnair crew may face weeks of quarantine in Hong Kong after pilot test positive of covid-19

- by Gregers Møller - Leave a Comment
Finnair pilots flying an Airbus A350 from Hong Kong to Helsinki (file photo). Image: Roni Rekomaa / Lehtikuva

The entire crew on board a Finnair flight from Helsinki to Hong Kong has gone into isolation after a Finnish pilot on the flight tested positive to covid-19 upon arrival in Hong Kong on Sunday.

According to Finnair, the situation did not affect any passengers but the crew including nine cabin crew and three pilots may now have to spend several weeks in state-run quarantine, YLE reports. 

The crew was not officially placed into quarantine, Finnair said, but the airline is cooperating with local authorities and the Finnish Consulate in Hong Kong to determine when the crew will be allowed out of isolation. The Finnair plane was originally scheduled to return to Helsinki with the crew on Monday. 

Generally, the Hong Kong administration does not allow quarantined individuals to leave during quarantine, even on otherwise empty aircraft, YLE writes. 

About Gregers Møller

Editor-in-Chief • ScandAsia Publishing Co., Ltd. • Bangkok, Thailand

View all posts by Gregers Møller

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *