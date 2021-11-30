China welcomes Denmark’s commitment to the one-China principle

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi welcomes Denmark’s commitment to the one-China principle and is ready to work together to push forward the bilateral ties between the two nations to achieve greater development, he said during his meeting with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod on 26 November.

Denmark and China established bilateral ties seven decades ago and the Chinese Foreign Minister spoke highly about the relationship with Denmark as the country is the only comprehensive strategic partner of China in northern Europe.

He said that the 70 years of bilateral exchanges indicate that Denmark and China can achieve good results in cooperation and development of ties as long as both sides respect each other’s development path and recognize each other’s legitimate concerns.

During the meeting, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod congratulated China on the country’s hosting of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in February 2022. He also said that Denmark welcomes Chinese investment and will not discriminate against any company.

Source: CTGN