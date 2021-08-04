SwedCham updates on Hong Kong’s new quarantine rules  

According to a recent update from the Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Government has announced new rules regarding quarantine.

Hong Kong SAR Government will from 9 August, re-categorize the risk grouping of countries and introduce certain arrangements which are good news for the international community and businesses.

The two major differences will be:

Simplified risk categorization: 1. Group A = high risk, 2. Group B = all places outside China which are not in Group A or Group C (Finland currently in this category), 3. Group C = low risk

Children under 12 with fully vaccinated parents can self-isolate at home after Day 7

Fully vaccinated non-residents from Group B countries may enter Hong Kong

