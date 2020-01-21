Finnair launched Chinese new year amenity kit

Finnish design company Marimekko has traded the airline’s blue colour scheme for a red and gold jacquard pattern to a special edition amenity kit for Chinese New Year. The kit will be available to business class passengers from 20 January until 9 February 2020, on routes to Greater China, including Hong Kong and Singapore.

The kits contain cosmetics from Swedish natural and organic skincare brand L:A Bruket, along with an almond or coconut lip balm, chamomile or lavender facial cream, a bio-plastic toothbrush containing cornstarch, and ear plugs.

David Kondo, Finnair’s Head of Cabin Interior Development, commented:

“We wanted to introduce a special edition version to celebrate this time of year, so there is something new and fresh for our frequent flyers.”

The eco-friendly kits form part of the airline’s commitment to sustainability, with the carrier aiming to reduce plastic waste by 4,500kg per year.

Along with an announcement on facebook page for their focus to reduce environmental footprints from the beginning of 2020 onwards such as: