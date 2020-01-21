Finnair launched Chinese new year amenity kit

Finnish design company Marimekko has traded the airline’s blue colour scheme for a red and gold jacquard pattern to a special edition amenity kit for Chinese New Year. The kit will be available to business class passengers from 20 January until 9 February 2020, on routes to Greater China, including Hong Kong and Singapore.
The kits contain cosmetics from Swedish natural and organic skincare brand L:A Bruket, along with an almond or coconut lip balm, chamomile or lavender facial cream, a bio-plastic toothbrush containing cornstarch, and ear plugs.
David Kondo, Finnair’s Head of Cabin Interior Development, commented:
“We wanted to introduce a special edition version to celebrate this time of year, so there is something new and fresh for our frequent flyers.”
The eco-friendly kits form part of the airline’s commitment to sustainability, with the carrier aiming to reduce plastic waste by 4,500kg per year.
Along with an announcement on facebook page for their focus to reduce environmental footprints from the beginning of 2020 onwards such as:
- The Push for Change initiative, where customers can offset their flights, or choose to buy biofuel
- Finnair flew three biofuel flights from SFO to HEL, enabled by customers
- All diesel-driven service vehicles at Helsinki Airport run on biodiesel
- Reduced the amount of single-use plastic on our flights by 80 000 kilos
- Reduced the weight of our aircraft in many ways, by for example renewing the cabins in turboprop aircraft (ATR). The weight per aircraft was reduced by ~200 kilos, which translates directly to fuel savings and reduced emissions.
- 80 % of our landings at Helsinki Airport are done using the fuel and noise saving continuous descent approach; this is 6 % more than last year
- Finnair joined the Nordic initiative for electric aviation
- Finnair are supporting research on carbon-neutral synthetic fuels by Lappeenranta University of Technology