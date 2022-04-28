Celebrate the spring with SwedCham HK and a Nordic fine-dining experience

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong invites you to celebrate the spring with a Nordic fine-dining experience at Embla on 1 May.

Come celebrate the spring and join SwedCham​ for an extraordinary culinary experience as we welcome you to one of Hong Kong’s newest fine-dining restaurants – Embla!

With a Nordic-inspired and seasonally driven menu composed by founder and Executive Chef Jim Löfdahl (previously Executive Chef at Frantzen’s Kitchen), you can expect a culinary experience of contemporary, delicate, and refined flavors combined with a carefully curated wine pairing. Wine pairing or other beverages can be purchased at the restaurant.

Enjoy the full Embla experience with your friends, family, and colleagues. Members of SwedCham will get the menu at a discounted price.

When: May 1 at 12-2.45 PM // 3 – 5.45 PM FULLY BOOKED

Where: Embla, Sheung Wan

Price: HKD 995 for members & HKD 1188 for non-members

Find more information and sign up here