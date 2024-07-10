Finnish conductor becomes Hong Kong Philharmonic music director

The 24-year-old Finnish conductor Tarmo Peltokoski has been hired as music director of the Hong Kong Philharmonic. He will start a four year term in the season of 2026-2027 after serving as music director designated in the 2025-2026 season.

“I was just extremely impressed by the orchestra right away. It is absolutely one of the best orchestras in Asia, for sure. So when the offer came, it was an easy yes for me,” Tarmo Peltokoski said.

Peltokoski studied at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki and was taught by Jorma Panula, a famed 93-year-old conductor, composer and teacher.

He has been music director of the Latvian National Symphony Orchestra since 2022-23 which he will be until the 2024-25 season. He will thereafter be the music director of France’s Orchestre National du Capitole de Toulouse in 2025-26.

Peltokoski grew up in Finland and is of Finnish and Filipino ancestry.

Source: Black Hills Pioneer