Taiwanese artist arrive in Finland

Lin Li-Jen, a dedicated Taiwanese stone sculptor, and his creative partner Cheng Yong-Duo, has arrived in Rautavaara, Finland, to attend in a month-and-a-half long residency stone sculpture exchange project. They were recieved by representative Janet Chang.

Lin Li-Jen’s work “Prosperity” was selected through a selection process which included both the Hualien County Government and a public vote. The “Prosperity” work by Lin Li-Jen is based on the Eastern Five Elements concept, Metal, Wood, Water, Fire and Earth.

At the end of the exchange a stone sculpture by Lin Li-Jen will be gifted to the Rautavaara city government and placed in the city’s central square.

Source: Taipei Representative Office in Finland