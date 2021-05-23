Finnish App for teachers now certified

Nolwenture, a digital products and services creation company based in the education and digital savvy nation of Finland have launched OppiPlay Primary for teachers and their pupils, targeting the primary school, K12 market. OppiPlay has also been certified for pedagogical quality by Education Alliance Finland (EAF)

OppiPlay Primary is now available through Google Play and the App Store and it is free to download the mobile application. For teachers and content creators will use the easy and intuitive web application to make lesson plans, theory content and exercises, and this will initially be available for free to offer support during the disruption to schools during the current COVID crisis.

About Nolwenture

Established in 2012 with talented business and technical consultants and software engineers. Located in Joensuu, Kuopio and Helsinki, Finland as well as a presence in SE Asia in Singapore. Your flexible partner for digital innovation, commercial service creation, internationalization and software development. Nolwenture is a member of EdTech Finland. For more info, contact Rob Connell here.