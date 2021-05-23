Swedish Sofia Holt is the illustrator behind Vietnamese-English comic book

Swedish illustrator Sofia Holt has teamed up with Belgian author Geralda De Vos on a bilingual Vietnamese – English comic book entitled ‘Chiec Dep That Lac’ which means The Lost Sandal.

Sofia Holt grew up in Sweden and has been living in Ho Chi Minh City for the past 7 years. She originally arrived to design furniture and interior products and currently, she is working as a fashion designer, interior designer, and illustrator.

Chiec Dep That Lac was recently released by Kim Dong Publishing House and the book tells the story of Vietnamese Linh who lost her sandal. The book is told in simple and clear writing with a significant amount of English vocabulary and its full of colorful illustrations of Linh on her journey to find her lost sandal. Sofia Holt has also handwritten Vietnamese words for the book although she does not speak Vietnamese.

In the book author, Geralda De Vos who also lives in Vietnam conveys a story for children to take care of their belongings while also being kind and considerate to the people around them. The story teaches children that a small act of kindness can bring a lot of happiness while also reminding them that a simple act of picking up a sandal and returning it can help reduce plastic waste in the environment.

Source: Nhan Dan Online