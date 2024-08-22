Finnish Embassy in Bangkok welcomes new Head of Immigration Affairs

The Finnish Embassy in Bangkok has introduced its new Head of Immigration Affairs, Ms. Saara Grip. Saara recently arrived in Bangkok with her family after a five-year posting in Beijing. In Beijing she served as Consul and Head of the Consular and Immigration Team at the Finnish Embassy.

In a Facebook post by the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok, Saara expressed her excitement about her new role. Although she has visited Thailand many times as a tourist, this is her first time living and working in the country. She looks forward to learning more about Thai culture and language and exploring the country’s natural beauty.

Saara has had a long career with the Finnish Foreign Ministry, with previous postings in Seoul, Shanghai, Kuala Lumpur, and Vilnius. She expressed gratitude to the embassy staff for their warm welcome and is eager to get to know the Finnish community in Thailand.