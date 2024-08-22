Community news / Denmark / Norway / Philippines / Sweden

ECCP host Energy Smart Forum 2024 in the Philippines

- by Karoline Rosenkrantz Paasch

The upcoming event Energy Smart Forum 2024 organized by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP), will be held on August 28th from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm at Dusit Thani Manila.

The event, themed “Powering Progress: Accelerating Towards a Sustainable Energy Future,” will bring together policymakers, experts, and energy advocates to discuss the latest developments and technologies that are shaping the future of the Philippine energy sector.

The Philippines is at a crucial point in its energy sector, facing both challenges and opportunities as it strives for sustainability. With energy demand projected to rise by 5.8% annually until 2040, the need for sustainable solutions is more urgent than ever.

The Danish Embassy in the Philippines has partnered up with  ECCP to do this event. In a Facebook post they say that they are committed to supporting the Philippines in achieving its energy goals and fostering partnerships that lead to a greener future. The embassy highlights its commitment to supporting the country’s energy goals and fostering a greener future.

For those interested in participating or reading more about the event click here.

 

