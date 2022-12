The Thai-Finnish Chamber of Commerce and the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok are to organize “TFCC 30 & Finland 105 Gala Dinner” to celebrate the 30-year history of TFCC and Finland’s 105 years of independence on 3 December 2022 from 6 PM to 10 PM at Sofitel Sukhumvit Hotel.

The meal would be prepared by the Finnish chef, Nico. (Please view the dinner menu here)

The ticket fee is 3,300 baht per person.

For attending, please register at tfcc-office@thaifin.org