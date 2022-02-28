Finnish skier suffered frozen penis under Beijing Olympic games – “The pain was unbearable”

On the second to last day of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic, Finnish skier Remi Lindholm said he got frostbite on his penis during the 50 km cross country ski race, media GP writes citing CNN.

The 24-year-old athlete competed in the event for an hour and 16 minutes but had to leave with a heat pack on his pelvic area.

“You can guess which body part was a little bit frozen when I finished … It was one of the worst competitions I’ve been in. It was just about battling through,” Remi Lindholm said during the post-race media session, via CNN.

“When the body parts started to warm up after the finish, the pain was unbearable,” he added.

Due to extreme freezing conditions, the event organizers at Zhangjiakou Olympic Ski Stadium had changed the men’s traditional 50 km in cross-country skiing to just 30 km but despite the shortened race, Remi Lindholm could not avoid the frostbite injury.

After a while, the body part was defrosted and the skier ended up in 28th place, 19 places behind William Poromaa, who finished as the best Swede in the race.