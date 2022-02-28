Consul General of Sweden addresses the current covid-19 situation in Hong Kong

In a letter to the Swedish community in Hong Kong, Consul General of Sweden Per Augustsson addresses the current covid-19 situation in Hong Kong.

The letter reads:

These are currently difficult times for everyone living in Hong Kong. The spread of Covid-19 has increased recently and restrictions and other measures have been tightened. Many people feel anxiety and uncertainty. The situation affects all of us in several different ways, both adults and children, in working life, in schools, and privately.

The Consulate General continues to provide consular support to Swedish citizens and if necessary, it is possible to book an appointment for the renewal of passports. Practical working methods and routines are of course adapted to the current situation. The consulate’s normal work of following political and economic developments, having contacts with the government and authorities, and promoting Swedish interests is also pursued, albeit in adapted forms. The consulate also works closely with other countries’ consulates – especially in the EU – and dialogue is held with the government and authorities about the situation and how it affects our citizens and companies.

From the consulate’s point of view, we advise all Swedes to stay up to date on the situation and follow local rules and restrictions, which may change at short notice. Information can be found on the local authorities’ information page here

Information is also available on the consulate’s website here

We also advise Swedes who have not yet done so to register on the so-called Swedish list here

There are currently no direct flights from Hong Kong to Sweden so if you plan to travel, it is important to have close contact with the airline about which rules apply and what documentation is required. Of course, it is also important that you have a valid passport.

If you need to get in touch with us, you can reach us best at [email protected] In acute consular emergencies, you can also contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ consular emergency service (Sweden) on +46 8 405 50 05.

The Consulate General continues to work very closely with Business Sweden and the Swedish Chamber of Commerce (SwedCham) within the framework of Team Sweden regarding the situation. Together, we also try to look beyond the current difficult situation and hope that we will have the opportunity to jointly celebrate Swedish Midsummer together on 10 June. But for now, we do what we can to support and take care of each other.