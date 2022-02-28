Singaporean and Danish firms partners for Zero Carbon Shipping as Knowledge Partner

Singapore-based Global Center for Maritime Decarbonization (GCMD) and Denmark’s Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping have formalized their collaboration by signing a Knowledge Partnership Agreement, committing to a long-term strategic collaboration to accelerate the maritime industry’s decarbonization efforts.

According to this press release, through this partnership, the two centers will share best practices and knowledge and explore opportunities for low- and zero-carbon technologies by combining the research capabilities of the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping and the domain and technical expertise of the Global Center for Maritime Decarbonisation to identify opportunities and deliver pilot projects.

This partnership can also add value in identifying and creating green corridors to meaningfully scale pilots and demonstrations.

Bo Cerup-Simonsen, CEO of Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, said:

“We are very happy to welcome the Global Center for Maritime Decarbonisation as a Knowledge Partner. We are facing a systemic and industry-wide transformation, and by collaborating with the GCMD, we are significantly increasing our chances for accelerating the transition.”

“Located in Singapore, the world’s largest fueling hub, one of the largest ports, and in the middle of a strong ecosystem, the GCMD provides significant complementary strengths. We need all hands on deck, and this partnership is great news for the mission we are on – we are eager to collaborate on selected projects.”

Professor Lynn Loo, CEO of the Global Center for Maritime Decarbonisation, said:

“Collaboration is key in accelerating the industry towards its net-zero vision and we are delighted to partner with the Maersk McKinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping. We see our work in deploying solutions and financing projects as complementing the Maersk Center’s research and analyses. Learnings from our pilots and trials can be inputs for future research forming a feedback loop to refine the sector’s projected pathways to net-zero.”