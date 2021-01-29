Finnish Viking Line launch new Chinese build cruise ship

Viking Line, a Finnish shipping company launched on 26 January its new cruise ship built in China. The new Finnish Baltic cruise “Viking Glory” is build Built by China’s Xiamen Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd., and the birth of the cruise ship was launched via a web stream ceremony in Xiamen, the southeastern coastal city in China’s Fujian Province.

Jan Hanses, CEO of Viking Line said in an interview with Finnish national radio Yle, that the Viking Line was very pleased with the Chinese shipbuilding company and that the company was chosen for its rich experience in shipbuilding and competitive price. He added that Viking Line had been looking for a similar order from Finland but that would have cost the company nearly 100.000 euros extra.

The Viking Glory is equipped with the world’s advanced central control and alarm monitoring system and powered by natural gas (LNG). The 218 meters long Finnish Baltic cruise ship will be sailing between Turku in southwestern Finland and Stockholm, Sweden with a call on Mariehamn of the Aland islands.

The cruise ship is expected to arrive from China in a month to a month and a half.