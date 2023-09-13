Danish Arla Foods and Chinese Zhongbai Xingye signs new agreement

The Danish Milk- and whey-based ingredients supplier, Arla Foods Ingredients, has signed a new agreement with China-based Zhongbai Xingye Food Technology Company, Ltd. The agreement continues the two companies’ partnership to bring Arla’s products to the Chinese market.

“In a collaboration spanning more than 15 years, the two companies have significantly grown their share of the Chinese market,” a joint press release stated.

The new agreement will cover the full range of Arla’s business units. Still, the main focus will be three key segments: infant nutrition, performance nutrition and food and beverage. The companies note that consumer demand in China is growing for premium infant and toddler nutrition products, as well as for sports nutrition and senior nutrition.

The two companies have jointly funded an Innovation & Application Center in Zhongbai’s Beijing facility. Here, developers work on creating product specifically for the Chinese market.

“As part of the new agreement, the Innovation & Application Center will be expanded with additional application-specific capabilities. This is to increase the potential for products tailored to local market needs,” the companies added.

“Demographic changes in China have increased the demand for high-quality products. Particularly in the infant nutrition and performance nutrition spaces. This agreement will help us adapt and make our offering to the Chinese markets even stronger,” Luis Cubel, commercial director for Arla Foods Ingredients, added.

Source: Arla Foods Ingredients