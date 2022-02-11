Climate-smart Viking Glory completes the journey from China to Finland

The Finnish shipping company Viking Line recently welcomed its climate-smart flagship Viking Glory in the Port of Turku following the ship’s five-week journey from China to Finland.

Viking Glory was constructed at China’s XSI shipyard and is set to start operating between Turku, Finland, and Stockholm, Sweden in early March, HBL writes.

It’s been a long way home for the climate-smart vessel and its captain Ulf Lindroos who left for China almost six months ago to prepare for Viking Glory’s return to Turku. Both the vessel and captain were welcomed by a large crowd at the port of Turku where shots were fired by Arma Aboa and a festive march was played by the Navy orchestra.

Speaking on the matter, Turku Mayor Minna was delighted with the arrival of the new ship and said, “Turku is the oldest port city in Finland, which has always been closely connected to the west by the sea. It is very significant that Viking Line has decided to place its most advanced and interesting ship here. Viking Glory is the newest crown jewel in the series of ships crossing the Baltic Sea, and I warmly welcome the ship to our city.”

According to Jan Hanses, CEO of Viking Line, the Turku route is very important for both Viking Line and passenger and cargo traffic between Finland and Sweden.