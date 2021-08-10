Finnish woman killed in a hit-and-run incident in Cambodia 

A Finnish woman lost her life in a hit and run incident in the early morning of 9 August in Teuk Chhou district in southern Cambodia, media Khmer Times reports.

According to Teuk Chhou with the District Traffic Police, the Finnish woman was just 24 years old and reportedly seen driving on a motorcycle from the west when a car driving in the same direction suddenly collided with her from behind and sped away.

According to reports, the Finnish woman died upon impact at the scene despite people trying to assist her.